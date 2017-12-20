Deputies seeking public's help in tracking down ATM card cloners

Deputies are asking the public's help as they track down a couple suspected cloning credit cards at ATMs.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies are looking for two suspects who are suspected of placing a skimmer on the ATM at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union on Perkins Rd. on the night of Dec. 3.

Deputies say they don't know when the device was collected, but several people who used the ATM around the time reported their debit cards were cloned and used beginning on Dec. 9. Officials say the cloned cards have been used in Lafayette, Gonzales, and Harvey, as well as in other locations.

EBRSO is asking anyone who used the ATM on Perkins and suspects their card may have been cloned to contact their financial institution. They are also asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspects to contact the EBRSO Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-5009.

