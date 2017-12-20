Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to girlfriend's clothes, mother's bed

A man is behind bars after reportedly setting a fire this girlfriend's and mother's property on two separate occasions.

On Nov. 6, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators investigated a house fire in the 2800 block of 75th st. According to officials, after processing the scene, investigators determined the fire was started by arson.

Authorities have in custody Cecil Williams on charges of with aggravated arson, simple arson, simple criminal damage to property, and simple battery.

The fire was started in an outside storage room attached to the home and caused minor structural damage before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze, officials say. It was later discovered the suspect used "an open flame device" to ignite his girlfriend's clothes and other personal items on fire, according to a press release by Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to authorities, Williams' mother and infant child were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused about $1,000 in damages, officials say.

On Nov. 16, investigators were called back to the house on 75th st. to investigate another fire. This fire was also determined to be started arson as well, authorities say.

According to fire investigators, Williams was determined to have allegedly started the fire by lighting his mother's bed on fire after a domestic dispute, causing about $40,000 in damages.

It was also discovered in the investigation Williams hit his girlfriend in the face and broke out the windows to the home several hours before the fire, officials say.

Williams was booked on Tuesday and was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

