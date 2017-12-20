Senate roll call vote on tax

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The 51-48 roll call Wednesday in which the Senate backed the tax bill.
A "yes" vote is a vote for the bill.
Voting yes were 0 Democrats and 51 Republicans.
Voting no were 46 Democrats, 0 Republicans and 2 independents.
WYOMING
Barrasso (R), Yes; Enzi (R), Yes.
Democrats No
Baldwin, Wis.; Bennet, Colo.; Blumenthal, Conn.; Booker, N.J.; Brown, Ohio; Cantwell, Wash.; Cardin, Md.; Carper, Del.; Casey, Pa.; Coons, Del.; Cortez Masto, Nev.; Donnelly, Ind.; Duckworth, Ill.; Durbin, Ill.; Feinstein, Calif.; Franken, Minn.; Gillibrand, N.Y.; Harris, Calif.; Hassan, N.H.; Heinrich, N.M.; Heitkamp, N.D.; Hirono, Hawaii; Kaine, Va.; Klobuchar, Minn.; Leahy, Vt.; Manchin, W.V.; Markey, Mass.; McCaskill, Mo.; Menendez, N.J.; Merkley, Ore.; Murphy, Conn.; Murray, Wash.; Nelson, Fla.; Peters, Mich.; Reed, R.I.; Schatz, Hawaii; Schumer, N.Y.; Shaheen, N.H.; Stabenow, Mich.; Tester, Mont.; Udall, N.M.; Van Hollen, Md.; Warner, Va.; Warren, Mass.; Whitehouse, R.I.; Wyden, Ore.
Republicans Yes
Alexander, Tenn.; Barrasso, Wyo.; Blunt, Mo.; Boozman, Ark.; Burr, N.C.; Capito, W.V.; Cassidy, La.; Cochran, Miss.; Collins, Maine; Corker, Tenn.; Cornyn, Texas; Cotton, Ark.; Crapo, Idaho; Cruz, Texas; Daines, Mont.; Enzi, Wyo.; Ernst, Iowa; Fischer, Neb.; Flake, Ariz.; Gardner, Colo.; Graham, S.C.; Grassley, Iowa; Hatch, Utah; Heller, Nev.; Hoeven, N.D.; Inhofe, Okla.; Isakson, Ga.; Johnson, Wis.; Kennedy, La.; Lankford, Okla.; Lee, Utah; McConnell, Ky.; Moran, Kan.; Murkowski, Alaska; Paul, Ky.; Perdue, Ga.; Portman, Ohio; Risch, Idaho; Roberts, Kan.; Rounds, S.D.; Rubio, Fla.; Sasse, Neb.; Scott, S.C.; Shelby, Ala.; Strange, Ala.; Sullivan, Alaska; Thune, S.D.; Tillis, N.C.; Toomey, Pa.; Wicker, Miss.; Young, Ind.
Republicans Not Voting
McCain, Ariz.
Independents No
King, Maine; Sanders, Vt.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
