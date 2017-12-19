Mays and Onwuasor lead LSU to 80-58 win over Sam Houston State

Guards Skylar Mays and Randy Onwuasor led LSU to a 80-58 win over Sam Houston State in a game in which a total of five Tigers scored in double digits Tuesday night.

Mays and Onwuasor finished with 13 points each. Guards Daryl Edwards and forward Duop Reath each scored 11 points in the game. Forward Wayde Sims chipped in 10. He also snatched 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

LSU's bench outscored Sam Houston State 30-10.

LSU shot almost 48 percent for the game and 28 percent from beyond the arc. The Tigers finished the game shooting 55 percent on free throws after shooting nearly 73 percent from the charity stripe in the first half.

The total attendance for the game was 8,151.

