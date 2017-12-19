Identity released for woman found dead in woods off Airline Hwy.

A Baton Rouge councilman got in the Christmas spirit Wednesday morning, hosting a toy giveaway at Capitol Elementary.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, December 20.More >>
With Wednesday's National Signing Day, Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers have added some talent to its roster.More >>
Someone broke into multiple vehicles at Fieldhouse Condos on Nicholson Drive near the north gates of LSU overnight.More >>
A former employee of an assisted living home in Baton Rouge has been arrested after reportedly pulling one of the disabled residents by her hair, among other things.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
