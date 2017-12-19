Identity released for woman found dead in woods off Airline Hwy.

The identity of a woman found dead in the woods on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway has been released.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office says the woman has been identified as Angel Malik, 42. Her cause of death has been ruled homicide via multiple blunt force injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating. The call came in Tuesday, December 19 around 5:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet released whether or not a suspect has been identified.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.