Body reportedly found in woods off Airline Highway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Body reportedly found in woods off Airline Highway

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities are on the scene of Victoria Drive off Airline Highway, where a body was reportedly found.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene as well as the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. A body was reportedly found in the woods off Victoria Drive.

We are waiting for more information from officials and will continue to update the story with more details as we receive them.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly