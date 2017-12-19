Body reportedly found in woods off Airline Highway

Authorities are on the scene of Victoria Drive off Airline Highway, where a body was reportedly found.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene as well as the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. A body was reportedly found in the woods off Victoria Drive.

This case now being taken over by @EBRSheriff. Crime scene was just expanded. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/rDdS3gIMh3 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 20, 2017

We are waiting for more information from officials and will continue to update the story with more details as we receive them.

