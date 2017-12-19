Autopsy being performed on woman's body found in woods off Airline Hwy.

An autopsy is being conducted Wednesday on the body of a woman found in a wooded area on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating. The call came in Tuesday, December 19 around 5:30 p.m.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

The autopsy will determine the cause of death. At this time, officials have not said whether they believe foul play is suspected.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.