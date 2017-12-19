Woman accused in Victoria's Secret armed robbery arrested while wearing VS PINK t-shirt

A Baton Rouge woman was arrested at her home Tuesday after reportedly participating in the armed robbery of a Victoria's Secret store in Mandeville.

The Mandeville Police Department says the robbery happened on Tuesday, December 12. Detectives have spent the last week tracking down numerous leads, many of which came from tips from the public. They were able to identify Alicia Maloid, 29, through these tips. A warrant was issued for Maloid's arrest, and with the help of the Attorney General's Office, she was taken into custody at her home in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

Officials say store staff called 911 after five women robbed the store for more than $1,500 worth of merchandise. Two of these women were armed; one with mace and one with a stun gun. One of the suspects reportedly sprayed two employees with mace while a third employee was shocked with the stun gun. The suspects then fled the store in a silver Honda sedan with a temporary license plate.

Maloid will be extradited to St. Tammany Parish, where she will be charged with armed robbery. If convicted, she faces a minimum sentence of ten years. Officials with the Mandeville Police Department say Maloid has an extensive criminal background for charges including theft, fraud, and other drug charges.

Maloid's home was searched and officers found several articles of Victoria's Secret merchandise, along with other stolen brand name merchandise. Officials also note that ironically, Maloid was wearing a Victoria's Secret brand Pink t-shirt when she was arrested.

Officials are still searching for the remaining suspects involved as the investigation continues. The suspects are described as black women, three of which are light skinned and two of which are dark skinned, all between 5'5" and 5'10" tall. They are all believed to be in their 20s.

"As chief of police, I would like to commend my officers, detectives, and dispatchers who gathered information, screened calls, emails, and social media message to put together a solid case, which ultimately netted a violent offender. I would also like to thank the public and the media for their interest and for helping us 'shake the bushes!' Once again, we showed how it's done, each of us doing out part to preserve our unique quality of life," said Mandeville Chief of Police Gerald Sticker.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.