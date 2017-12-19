Sherburne WMA skeet/trap range no. 2 to be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year’s holidays

Information from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Sherburne Wildlife Management Area Skeet/Trap Range No. 2 will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 4 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. All other ranges located on the Sherburne WMA will remain open.



The Sherburne WMA shooting range is located at 1132 Sherburne Road in Lottie, three miles south of U.S. Highway 190 on Louisiana Highway 975.



For more information on the Sherburne shooting range go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/shooting-range/sherburne-shooting-range or call 337-566-2251 or 337-765-2920 or contact Kenny Deville at jdeville@wlf.la.gov or Daniel Hurdle at dhurdle@wlf.la.gov.