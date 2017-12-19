Sherburne WMA skeet/trap range no. 2 to be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year’s holidays

Authorities are on the scene of Victoria Drive off Airline Highway where a body was reportedly found.More >>
Tuesday was a rather dreary day for just about everyone. It was damp, cloudy, and with fog persisting into the afternoon at a number of locations. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the dense fog advisory for the entire area until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested at her home Tuesday after reportedly participating in the armed robbery of a Victoria's Secret store in Mandeville.More >>
Washington is set to pass an historic tax reform plan this week. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says it comes with a lot of perks for Louisiana, but a local policy organization says it comes at a price.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, December 19.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.More >>
