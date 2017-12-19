Fans petition for Reggie Bush to lead Saints with bat vs. Falcons

After announcing that he wishes to retire as a New Orleans Saint, thousands of fans have signed an online petition to see their old favorite on the field Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mr. Number 25, Reggie Bush.

Bush announced on NFL Network that he is retiring from the NFL and wants to do so with the Saints, the place where his career started.

Many fans are calling for Bush to come back this weekend for the much-anticipated, critical matchup between the Saints, and NFC South division rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Bush memorably led the Saints on the field before a January 2010 playoff game while carrying a baseball bat that represented how the team was going to “bring the wood” against the Arizona Cardinals. During that game, after a couple of hard hits, the Saints defense managed to sit Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner down in the fourth quarter. Kurt Warner never played another game in the NFL, announcing his retirement soon after.

The Saints went on to beat the Minnesota Vikings, and then win the Super Bowl in February of 2010.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an online petition at Change.org had almost 10,000 signatures aimed at Saints owner Tom Benson, coach Sean Payton, and several others.

"Having Reggie (preferably in uniform) this Sunday would not only be a great Christmas gift to Saints fans from the organization but also serve as a great motivator and hype piece for an extremely important showdown with our bitter and hated rivals, the Atlanta Falcons," the petition reads. "Reggie wants this, the fans want this, and I believe that the Saints should make this happen! #WhoDat!"

