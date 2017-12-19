Dense fog advisory extended to Wednesday morning; Christmas Day forecast still uncertain

Tuesday was a rather dreary day for just about everyone. It was damp, cloudy, and with fog persisting into the afternoon at a number of locations. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the dense fog advisory for the entire area until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Showers were certainly limited Tuesday, but the fog, coupled with warm and muggy air, kept things wet, and we will stay damp into the evening as well.

A cold front rolls through the area early on Wednesday, but it will do nothing to make things really cold. It will, however, bring rains with a few embedded thunderstorms. We are not concerned about severe weather, although be ready for some early morning rumbles of thunder and occasional downpours for the morning commute. Rain chances for the early morning are set at 70 to 80 percent with a muggy morning start in the mid 60s. We will keep a potential for fog through the morning drive, although the morning rains and occasional winds should help mix the fog out as the front moves through. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect rains of 0.5” or less.

Skies will be clearing into Wednesday afternoon and it gets warm again, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the WAFB area. Then, we will follow that with a fair to partly cloudy Thursday with highs again in the mid 70s.

Last minute holiday shoppers take note. Scattered rains are back for Friday, but we keep things warm for December with area highs once again in the mid 70s. However, the weather pattern stays messy through the weekend, with rain expected for all three days. Saturday looks like the wettest of the three, with rain likely (80 percent chance), followed by a return to scattered rains for Sunday. The weekend will get cooler too with highs on Saturday expected to only reach the low 60s and and many WAFB communities won’t reach 60° on Sunday.

It gets even colder early next week, setting the stage for a cold Christmas Day. Models continue to trend away with regard to a White Christmas potential, although we are not ready to say there's no chance of snow just yet.

The updated First Alert Forecast for Christmas Day carries a slight chance of precipitation early on Christmas morning, along with temperatures that will be right around freezing for sunrise. However, the thinking is that whatever falls is most likely going to be liquid and most of it will be gone very early in the morning. In fact, we expect clearing into Christmas afternoon, but highs will max out in the upper 40s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Is that cold enough for you?

Look for fair skies to follow on Tuesday, but the day gets a tad bit colder, with a morning start around 30° for the Red Stick and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 40s.

