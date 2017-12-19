Kentwood man killed in his own home during robbery attempt

Kentwood police are investigating the small Tangipahoa Parish town’s first homicide in almost a decade. Investigators say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night during an attempted robbery at his home.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Dumaine Street around 9:43 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Inside, officers found the body of Wesley Housely, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.

Chief Michael Kazerooni says two men wearing dark clothes and masks entered Housely’s home and attempted to rob him. Housely was shot multiple times after a brief struggle with the suspects, according to the police chief.

The suspects are both described as average height; one was stocky and one was slender. Both suspects will face the charge of first degree murder, among other charges.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the crime is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 985-229-6305. All callers can remain anonymous.

Kentwood’s last homicide was in 2009.

