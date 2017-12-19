Southern's Johnson earns All-American honors

Southern defensive back Danny Johnson has earned 2017 All-American honors from STATS and Phil Steele.

Johnson was named to Phil Steele's FCS All-American Second-Team and the 2017 STATS All-American Third-Team.

The Jags DB finished the season with 55 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 15 passes defensed.

The senior from East Feliciana High School ran two of the interceptions back for touchdowns.

