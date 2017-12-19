Agents cite two men for deer hunting violations in Lafourche Parish

Information from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged deer hunting violations on Dec. 10 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Devin Anthony, 22, of Westwego, and Cody Cruise, 24, of Avondale, for taking deer from a public road, taking deer during illegal hours, spotlighting from a public road, discharging a firearm from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle.

Agents received a call from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. about a vehicle they had stopped with a freshly harvested doe deer in the trunk. Agents arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle Anthony and Cruise were in was reported a short while earlier for firing a gun from a local roadway.

During questioning, Anthony and Cruise admitted to LDWF agents that they harvested the deer from Hwy. 307 around 8:30 p.m. that night in Lafourche Parish.

Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Spotlighting form a public road is set by the local parish. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Discharging a firearm from a public road brings up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.

Anthony and Cruise may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer totaling $1,624.