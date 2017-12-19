Agents cite two men for deer hunting violations in Lafourche Parish

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, December 19.More >>
Baton Rouge police are currently searching for three masked men who attempted to burglarize a home Tuesday morning in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood.More >>
A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will serve four years of a lengthy 84 years in state prison after pleading guilty in October to numerous child pornography charges.More >>
Kentwood police are investigating the small Tangipahoa Parish town’s first homicide in almost a decade. Investigators say a 60-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night during an attempted robbery at his home.More >>
After announcing that he wishes to retire as a New Orleans Saint, thousands of fans have signed an online petition to see their old favorite on the field Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.More >>
