People rush to post office before Christmas shipping deadlines

Many people in Baton Rouge are rushing to the post office to mail their Christmas gifts. Tuesday was the last day to mail a gift First Class, and Wednesday, December 20 is the last day for Priority Mail.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) offers a fast, but expensive Priority Mail Express option. The deadline for that is Friday, December 22.

Mary Ann Norwood is shipping her Christmas gifts at the last minute, but she's got a good excuse. She's been spending a lot of time with her granddaughter, who lives in Avondale and goes to Ursuline Academy in New Orleans. "They've been having lots of activities, so I've been up and down the highway,” Norwood said.

Pamela Trowbridge is using Priority Mail because she it took her a while to find the perfect gift for her grandson, who lives in California. She found it at her favorite book store. "His other gifts are all Thomas [the train] related, and he loves to read and he gets to read three books every night before he goes to bed,” Trowbridge said.

Collins Harper has had a very busy year. Some of his family lives in Houston, and they were affected by Hurricane Harvey. He's been sending them gifts throughout the holiday season, and he mailed his final present Tuesday.

"Some treats, something to eat, something to wear, and you know, just you know, those kind of things,” Harper said. “Things that make them feel comfortable."

