Man sentenced for 15 years in jail for distributing large amounts of meth

A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson reports that Quinton Hall, 33, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison based on his convictions for trafficking meth and possessing a handgun to further his illegal business.

A federal jury unanimously convicted Hall after a three-day trial in July. At the trial, evidence showed Hall obtained kilogram and multi-ounce quantities of meth from suppliers California and Texas. He obtained the drug through the mail and other means. Hall and others would then distribute the meth to customers in Ascension and Livingston Parishes. He also used a hidden compartment behind the stereo of his car to hide a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

"Armed drug traffickers contribute significantly to the threat of violence in our communities and must not be tolerated. The defendant's 15 year sentence, which was mandatory under federal law, reflects our dedication to pursuing those who endanger our community with all the tools at our disposal. We do not seek to fill the prisons, but to deter others inclined to follow the same path and to spare the honest and decent members of our communities from further harm. I commend the agents and prosecutors whose dedicated work brought this defendant to justice," said Amundson.

