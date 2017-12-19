Authorities seeking information about gas station robbery in Poi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Authorities seeking information about gas station robbery in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities in Pointe Coupee Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Waterloo Gas Station. A reward is being offered to anyone with any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 694-3737. 

