Student cellist from Runnels High to perform at Carnegie Hall

A high school cellist from Baton Rouge will be performing in one of the world's most famous music halls.

Runnels High School freshman cellist Connor Porthouse will perform in the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 4 as a member of the Honors Symphony Orchestra, the schools say in a release. He is the sixth student from Runnels in the past four years to be chosen for the prestigious program.

The Honors Symphony Orchestra brings together student musicians in grades 9 through 12 from around the world, a news release said. The five-day program includes opportunities to see a Broadway show, take a cruise on a private yacht and visit famous sites in New York City.

Connor has been a string student at Runnels for five years, studying with cello instructor Dan Cassin, who nominated him for the Carnegie Hall Series. Connor had to submit an audition recording and a performance biography as part of the application process.

The son of Jon and Kristina Porthouse, Connor belongs to the Runnels Advanced String Orchestra, was principal cello in the Louisiana Junior Youth Orchestra and currently plays in the cello section of the Louisiana Youth Orchestra.

On Tuesday, Connor performed a special piece for the WAFB/WBXH audience during The Big Xtra Hour.

