Baton Rouge woman wanted for stealing over $6,700 from employer

Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stealing over $6,700 from her employer and committing computer fraud.

Jennifer Schlantre, 29, of Baton Rouge, was an office manager for a health facility in Gonzales. Police say she allegedly conducted numerous unauthorized refunds to her personal accounts from her employer's accounts. Investigators also suspect Schlantre changed computer records to disguise the unauthorized transactions.

Schlantre stopped going to work when she learned an investigation was underway and authorities have been unable to contact her. She is believed to currently be in East Baton Rouge Parish or Livingston Parish.

Anyone with any information on whereabouts of Jennifer Schlatre is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.

