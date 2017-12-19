Former sheriff's deputy sentenced to 84 years for multiple child pornography charges; will serve four

A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking meth in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.More >>
Authorities in Pointe Coupee Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday morning.More >>
A high school cellist from Baton Rouge will be performing in one of the world's most famous music halls.More >>
Gonzales police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stealing over $6,700 from her employer and committing computer fraud.More >>
A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will serve four years of a lengthy 84 years in state prison after pleading guilty in October to numerous child pornography charges.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route and we will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.More >>
