Former sheriff's deputy sentenced to 84 years for multiple child pornography charges; will serve 4

A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will serve four years of a lengthy 84 years in state prison after pleading guilty in October to numerous child pornography charges.

On Monday, Todd Tripp, 29, of Gonzales, accepted the sentence from state District Judge Jessie LeBlanc that had been recommended in an October plea deal.

LeBlanc sentenced Tripp to 84 years in total for the 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography. After suspensions and her order that multiple sentences be served at the same time, Tripp will actually spend only four years of that sentence in prison with credit for time served, officials say.

Under the plea agreement, LeBlanc also gave Tripp several post-prison conditions, including five years of probation with the following stipulations:

Mental health evaluation and recommended treatment

Sex offender evaluation and treatment

No contact with victims

No internet or social media usage

No unsupervised contact with children

Forfeiture of all electronic devices in possession of APSO

Must register and notify as sex offender or child predator for 25 years

The above conditions must be completed and abided by while on probation following release, along with general probation conditions, court officials say.

Tripp already has spent more than 2½ years behind bars, according to online jail records in Ascension.

Tripp, a former sheriff's deputy for 1½ half years, was arrested three times in the fall 2013 on child porn, carnal knowledge, and other counts, but was released on bail. Tripp was fired after his initial arrest in September of 2013.

