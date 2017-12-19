Serious fog and too warm for the week before Christmas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Serious fog and too warm for the week before Christmas

Today is Tuesday, December 19, 2017

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: AM Dense Fog; mostly cloudy, a few PM showers; warm, a high of 75°

TONIGHT:  showers likely (isolated storms); a low of 66°

TOMORROW:  AM showers/storms (50% coverage); afternoon clearing – unseasonably warm, a high of 76°

THURSDAY:  sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon – still warm, a high of 74°

FRIDAY:  sun/cloud mix – 40% coverage showers; “too warm”, a high of 77°

SATURDAY:  mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers – cooler, a high of 62°

SUNDAY:  sun/cloud mix – 40% rain coverage; cool – a high of 61°

CHRISTMAS DAY:  partly cloudy, isolated showers possible – chilly; a high of 48°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters:  SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Seas, 1 – 2 feet; light chop – FOG diminishing

Inland Lakes:  SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less – FOG diminishing

TIDES FOR DECEMBER 20:

High Tide:  11:26 pm  +1.0

Low Tide:     8:54 am   -0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 19 … 84° (1908); 16° (1901)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 19 … 63°; 42°

SUNRISE:  6:57 am

SUNSET:    5:07 pm

