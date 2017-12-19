Serious fog and too warm for the week before Christmas

Today is Tuesday, December 19, 2017



YOUR QUICKCAST:



TODAY: AM Dense Fog; mostly cloudy, a few PM showers; warm, a high of 75°



TONIGHT: showers likely (isolated storms); a low of 66°



TOMORROW: AM showers/storms (50% coverage); afternoon clearing – unseasonably warm, a high of 76°



THURSDAY: sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon – still warm, a high of 74°



FRIDAY: sun/cloud mix – 40% coverage showers; “too warm”, a high of 77°



SATURDAY: mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers – cooler, a high of 62°



SUNDAY: sun/cloud mix – 40% rain coverage; cool – a high of 61°



CHRISTMAS DAY: partly cloudy, isolated showers possible – chilly; a high of 48°



BOATERS FORECAST:



Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Seas, 1 – 2 feet; light chop – FOG diminishing



Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less – FOG diminishing



TIDES FOR DECEMBER 20:



High Tide: 11:26 pm +1.0



Low Tide: 8:54 am -0.4



RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 19 … 84° (1908); 16° (1901)



NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 19 … 63°; 42°



SUNRISE: 6:57 am



SUNSET: 5:07 pm



