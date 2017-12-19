BRPD searching for 3 masked men who burglarized home in Hundred Oaks neighborhood

Baton Rouge police are currently searching for three masked men who attempted to burglarize a home Tuesday morning in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood.

Sgt. Don Coppola said a housekeeper walked in on the burglary in progress around 8:30 a.m. at the home in the 2900 block of Reymond Avenue. One of the men confronted her and she left the home.

No one was injured in the incident. Police say the investigation is still active and they are trying to identify the three masked men. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

