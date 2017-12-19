Rainbow trout available to catch during December in select ponds throughout Louisiana

Louisiana residents will have the chance to catch rainbow trout in eight ponds throughout the state in the month of December.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking select ponds with catchable-size rainbow trout through its Get Out and Fish! program. Since this cold-water fish is not a native to Louisiana, this stocking provides a rare opportunity to try to catch a new species of fish.

The ponds that have been stocked with the cold-water fish are in community parks that participate in the Get Out and Fish! program. You can now fish for rainbow trout in the following locations:

BREC’s Burbank Park – Baton Rouge

Grambling City Park – Grambling

Zemurray Park – Hammond

Girard Park – Lafayette

Turner’s Pond – Minden

Purple Heart Memorial Park – Ragley

William T. Polk – Vidalia

Kiroli Park – West Monroe

Residents age 16 years and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license when fishing for the rainbow trout. You can purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com.

The purpose of The Get Out and Fish! program is to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, and recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations.

The rainbow trout stocking is made possible in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.