German cartel office says Facebook abusing data collection

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's cartel office said Tuesday that Facebook is acting in an abusive fashion by collecting data on the way people use third-party websites.
The Federal Cartel Office said its investigation of Facebook reached the preliminary conclusion that the company has a dominant position in the market for social networking sites in Germany.
Further, it said that Facebook is "acting abusively" by only allowing people to use its social network if they consent to the collection of all types of user data from third party sites and subsidiaries such as WhatsApp or Instagram.
Creating custom profiles of users and selling them to advertising clients is a central pillar of Facebook's business model.
Facebook rejected the cartel office's preliminary report.
"Although Facebook is popular in Germany, we are not dominant," said Yvonne Cunnane, the head of data protection for Facebook Ireland, which oversees the company's operations in Europe. "A dominant company can safely ignore unsatisfied customers. But we constantly have to account for what people want and adapt our features."
Cunnane said Facebook takes data protection seriously, noting that the company will be introducing additional controls and educating users on how best to protect their data in the coming months.
The cartel office said it will make a final decision likely after the middle of next year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>