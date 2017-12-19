UK lawmakers criticize Twitter for failing to remove abuse

LONDON (AP) - A panel of British lawmakers has complained to Twitter for repeatedly failing to remove anti-Semitic and abusive tweets flagged months ago.
The Home Affairs committee is questioning executives from Twitter, Facebook and Google on Tuesday as part of an investigation into how companies are dealing with abusive content.
Committee chair Yvette Cooper told a Twitter official the company was not doing enough to tackle hate crime. She criticized Twitter for failing to remove abusive tweets - including threats against Prime Minister Theresa May - that she had reported.
The hearing came a day after Twitter suspended the accounts of several white nationalists as part of its new, stricter anti-abuse rules.
Public policy executives from Facebook and Google are also due to appear before lawmakers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
