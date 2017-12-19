MLB pitcher, wife donate $10M mansion to special needs camp

Major League Baseball pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi gifting their 32,000 square foot home, including more than 100 acres, on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas. (Source: Camp Barnabas)

The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi gifted their 32,000 square foot home, including more than 100 acres, on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas, located in the Ozarks of Missouri, according to a press release.

The house was listed for $9,418,400, according to Realtor.com, at the time of the donation.

Hamels said he and his wife wanted to help the charity make children's dreams come true.

"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it," he said in the statement. "Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

The gift marks the largest donation in the history of Barnabas.

“This is so much more than a beautiful property,” says Krystal Simon, Chief Development Officer. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”

Based in Southwest Missouri, Camp Barnabas is a non-profit charitable organization that includes two locations dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings. For more information on the camp, visit their website.

The couple never moved into their dream mansion once Cole was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Rangers.

