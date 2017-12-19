Dense fog advisory extended until noon

A dense fog advisory for most of the WAFB viewing area has been extended until noon.

Extra drive time will be a very good idea this morning – one week until Christmas and dense fog covers the entire state and southern Mississippi.

As a result, a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon. Light to moderate showers will also make for a challenging early commute.

Otherwise, the wet weather will likely wind down after lunchtime – 50% - 60% coverage this morning; a high today in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s.

Overnight, areas of patchy fog – a low of 62°; tomorrow, early fog – sun/cloud mix, 30% coverage of showers – mild, a high in the mid 70°s.

Dense Fog Advisory for the following parishes:

East Baton Rouge

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Ascension

Assumption

East Feliciana

Iberville

Livingston

Lower Lafourche

Lower Terrebonne

Northern Tangipahoa

Pointe Coupee

Southern Tangipahoa

St. Helena

St. James

St. John The Baptist

Upper Lafourche

Upper Terrebonne

Amite County (MS)

Pike County (MS)

Wilkinson County (MS)

