Dense fog advisory extended until noon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A dense fog advisory for most of the WAFB viewing area has been extended until noon.

Extra drive time will be a very good idea this morning – one week until Christmas and dense fog covers the entire state and southern Mississippi. 

As a result, a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon. Light to moderate showers will also make for a challenging early commute.

Otherwise, the wet weather will likely wind down after lunchtime – 50% - 60% coverage this morning; a high today in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s.

Overnight, areas of patchy fog – a low of 62°; tomorrow, early fog – sun/cloud mix, 30% coverage of showers – mild, a high in the mid 70°s.

Dense Fog Advisory for the following parishes:

  • East Baton Rouge
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana
  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Feliciana 
  • Iberville 
  • Livingston
  • Lower Lafourche
  • Lower Terrebonne
  • Northern Tangipahoa
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Southern Tangipahoa
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John The Baptist
  • Upper Lafourche
  • Upper Terrebonne
  • Amite County (MS)
  • Pike County (MS)
  • Wilkinson County (MS)

