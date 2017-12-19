Sen. Leahy regrets calling for Franken's resignation

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., center, walks to his car as he leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken said he will resign from the Senate in coming we...

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he regrets calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign instead of waiting for an ethics investigation.

The Vermont Democrat released a statement Monday, saying the Ethics Committee "should have been allowed to investigate and make its recommendation," the Burlington Free Press reported.

"I have stood for due process throughout my years as a prosecutor and in chairing the Judiciary Committee," Leahy said in the statement provided by his office. "I regret not doing that this time."

Leahy's regrets were first reported by Politico.

Franken, a Democrat, announced his resignation from the Senate earlier this month following allegations of sexual misconduct. At the time, Leahy and dozens of other senators had urged the Minnesota Democrat to step down.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton appointed fellow Democrat Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to take Franken's seat when he resigns in January.

