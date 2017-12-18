Plans for proposed Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision move forward after tense meeting

A proposed development cleared a major hurdle Monday night after a long and tense meeting.

The planning commission voted 5 to 3 to move forward with the Lakes at Jones Creek, which would be built just northwest of Jones Creek Road and Coursey Boulevard. Nearby neighbors still have concerns that the new construction will push more water into their homes, but at the meeting Monday, the developer said his plan is back by science.

“I'm disappointed that I was unsuccessful in convincing the neighbors that this will really not negatively impact them. I failed in that regard, but we won't because the science is good. The engineering is solid,” said Steven Duplechain, the developer of the propose subdivision.

The people behind the development will need to eventually submit a final draft to the Baton Rouge metro council.

