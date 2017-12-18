Bodies of 2 missing men recovered from sunken fishing boat

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police divers have recovered the bodies of two missing crew members who were aboard a fishing boat that sank near Nantucket earlier this month.
State police say divers recovered the bodies of Jonathan Saraiva and Michael Roberts on Monday from the sunken vessel.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call from the 69-foot Misty Blue on Dec. 4. A nearby fishing boat rescued two of the four crew members aboard, but Saraiva and Roberts remained missing. The next day, state police divers located a large object believed to be the fishing boat, but weather and ocean conditions prevented them from investigating further.
The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.
