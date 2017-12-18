Police identify man fatally shot in suspected robbery

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Clayton Drive near Maple Drive not far off Plank Road on Monday night.

Police have identified 45-year-old Thomas Snowden as the man who was found suffering from a gunshot injury. He died at the scene, authorities say.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., police say, in the 3900 block of Clayton Dr. Relatives of Snowden who were on the scene say that he was shot and killed on the front porch of the home near the door.

Investigators focusing on the front door/porch area of this home. Family members say the victim is a middle-aged man @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Nvvu8bXCns — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 19, 2017

Investigators believe that robbery is the motive. There are no known suspect(s) at this time, authorities say.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

