U.S. charges soldier in Louisiana chemical weapon case

A soldier faces a federal charge in connection with an April explosion that released chlorine gas in a forest next to his Army base in Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Lake Charles says in a Monday news release that 24-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor faces a charge of "use of a chemical weapon." Prosecutors say Taylor made a weapon and detonated it in the Kisatchie National Forest near Fort Polk in western Louisiana in April.

Court records show the indictment was returned last week. Taylor has not entered a plea in the case. Court records show he is in federal custody. He was indicted in September on a federal child pornography possession charge. He pleaded not guilty in that case. His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

