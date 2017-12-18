La. state emergency leaders want to partner with Cajun Navy for future disaster response

The Cajun Navy stepped up to help some of those in need during the historic August 2016 flood, and now, state leaders say they'd like to partner with those volunteers.

“Everybody here is about the Cajun Navy. There's also five factions of the Cajun Navy. We've actually met with one. What we're looking at is getting them training so that they can be credentialed, so that we can have one of the folks liaison with us where they're sent out to do these things so we know where they're going,” said director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), James Waskom.

Leaders say they'd like to avoid sending resources to places where the Cajun Navy is already helping out. They say a partnership is all about better communication with the volunteer group.

