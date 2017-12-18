Sen. Kennedy says Republican tax plan is a 'solid bill'

Senator John Kennedy says the Republican tax plan is a solid bill and in fact, he's ready to see it pass.

Kennedy says the plan could increase the gross domestic product by at least a half point and says it will increase foreign investments into the country. He goes on to say a family with two kids making about $75,000 per year will see a tax cut by $2,000.

“For individuals, we've doubled the standard deduction, we've increased the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 a child, $1,400 of that is refundable. We've lowered their marginal tax rates. It's a solid bill,” said Kennedy.

While the tax cuts to the middle class are expected to expire in ten years, Kennedy says he has no doubt they will be renewed and rolled over at that point.

