Man wanted for questioning in connection with woman's death in 2016

A possible witness or person of interest has been identified in connection with a death investigation in Baldwin from 2016.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say on December 18, 2016, an officer with the Baldwin Police Department found the body of Reynell Lockett Richard, 45, near the intersection of the Highway 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut. The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

Detectives have now identified Russell Anthony Richard, 51, as a possible witness or person of interest in the case. They are asking for the public's help locating Richard. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

