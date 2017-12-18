Man already in jail charged with woman's death in 2016

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have reportedly found evidence connecting an inmate to the 2016 death of a 45-year-old woman.

Officials believe Russell Anthony Richard Jr. to be responsible for the death of Reynell Lockett Richard, 45, of Baldwin. Detectives obtained a warrant and charged Richard with second degree murder. Richard remains in jail at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say on December 18, 2016, an officer with the Baldwin Police Department found the body of Reynell Lockett Richard near the intersection of the Highway 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut.

