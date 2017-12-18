Man already in jail charged with woman's death in 2016

A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument last year.More >>
A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument last year.More >>
A group of high school students got a chance to skip class Tuesday, but that doesn't mean they weren't still learning.More >>
A group of high school students got a chance to skip class Tuesday, but that doesn't mean they weren't still learning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A Livingston Parish man has been indicted for allegedly strangling another man to death and attempting to hide his body in December 2017.More >>
A Livingston Parish man has been indicted for allegedly strangling another man to death and attempting to hide his body in December 2017.More >>
Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have reportedly found evidence connecting an inmate to the 2016 death of a 45-year-old woman.More >>
Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have reportedly found evidence connecting an inmate to the 2016 death of a 45-year-old woman.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Almost four years after the brutal murdered his five children, a trial has been set for the father accused of their deaths.More >>
Almost four years after the brutal murdered his five children, a trial has been set for the father accused of their deaths.More >>