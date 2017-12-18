Autopsy: Embolism kills Baton Rouge woman during Brazilian butt lift

A medical examiner’s report released Monday listed the cause of death as an embolism for a Baton Rouge woman who died during a Brazilian butt lift procedure in Florida.

She was the fourth person to die since 2013 at the same location from complications as a result of cosmetic surgery, the Miami-Herald newspaper reported. The paper says the location has operated under several different names since 2013.

Kizzy London, age 40, a mother of two, flew from Louisiana to Miami for the butt augmentation surgery at the Jolie Plastic Surgery Center last week. She died during the procedure. The official autopsy report listed the Baton Rouge woman’s death as an accident caused by “fat embolism associated with liposuction and fat transfer.”

The Miami-Herald, citing records from the Florida Department of Health, reported the doctor who performed the surgery is not board certified in any specialty and does not carry medical malpractice insurance. Paramedics told the CBS affiliate in Miami, WFOR, that London went into cardiac arrest during the butt augmentation surgery last Thursday.

WFOR says the woman’s husband returned to the clinic Friday to get her personal items. “There’s nothing I can say right now,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out what’s going on. I’m going to let the detectives deal with it.”

The surgery center is housed in a strip mall where other businesses, including an animal clinic, are located. It has been a popular place for people looking for low-cost plastic surgery and people often fly in from out-of-state to get procedures performed there, the station reported.

London's husband told television station WSVN that London had been researching the surgery and the trip to Florida for at least a year. “I wasn’t too up on her doing it, but she kept on and kept on,” he told WSVN.

The clinic issued a statement saying the surgeon involved “is a caring and skilled surgeon with over 40 years of medical experience.”

Police are investigating the death.

