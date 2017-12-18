Tickets go on sale this week for 2018 Surreal Salon Soiree

The Baton Rouge Gallery, located in City Park, is announcing its 10th anniversary for its upcoming Surreal Salon.

Look at how it's grown! From nurturing young surrealist artists in Baton Rouge to this year's juried event with global participation.

"It’s becoming a nationwide, juried art event and it’s quite interesting, to say the least," said Chuck Sanchez, marketing chair for Baton Rouge Gallery. "This year's exhibition, being held January 3 - 31, 2018, features more than 60 works, each hand-selected by our Special Guest Juror, Ron English. The result of more than 600 submissions fielded by the gallery from across the globe, this collection of works includes artists from five different countries and 19 U.S. states, giving audiences a unique multi-sensory experience with one-of-a-kind contemporary art."

Surreal Salon organizers know they will receive all kinds of art, and the line between modern pop art and surrealism is sometimes very blurry. So Surreal Salon is described in its marketing as "celebrating the growing quality, popularity, and diversity of the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement."

The Baton Gallery brings in a celebrity judge these days and the work selected by Surreal Salon 10's Special Guest Juror as "Best in Show" will be recognized in an upcoming editorial on juxtapoz.com, focusing both on the work and on the artist behind the piece. The work selected will be announced during the Surreal Salon Soiree on January 27, 2018.

Now this year's special guest apparently is a rock star among surrealists. "One of the most prolific and recognizable artists alive today, New York-based painter, designer, and street artist, Ron English, has bombed the global landscape with unforgettable images, on the street, in museums, in movies, books, television, and music. English coined the term 'Popaganda' to describe his signature mash-up of high and low cultural touchstones, from superhero mythology to totems of art history, creating a visual language that turns advertising into "subvertizing" and parody into illumination," said Sanchez.

I was asked in the earlier years of Surreal Salon Soiree to judge costumes because attendees are invited to dress as surreal artworks copying famous pieces or making their own.

I saw Magritte's invisible man. I still don't know how that party-goer made the derby float above the empty collar pulled over his head. One couple came dressed as surrealist artist, Frida Kahlo, with her equally famous husband, Diego Rivera. Anything goes. It's quite a party with art on foot as well as on the walls.

Organizers say to watch for tickets to go on sale this week. And plan your big splash at Surreal Salon Soiree, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on January 27, 2018 at 1515 Dalrymple Dr. in Baton Rouge.

