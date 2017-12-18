EBR Council on Aging hires new chief administrative officer

The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging (COA) is excited to announce Dr. James Gilmore Jr. has accepted the position of chief administrative officer.

Dr. Gilmore has more than 17 years of leadership experience in government, the private sector, and in non-profit organizations. He served in Governor Kathleen Blanco's administration and in Governor John Bel Edwards' administration. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Southern University and earned his Masters in Public Education and Doctorate in Human Resource Education and Workforce Development from LSU.

"No stranger to the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, Dr. Gilmore has served as an adviser, consultant, and volunteer for five years and I am elated he has chosen to join our team," said COA Board Chair Jennifer Moisant.

Since leaving Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, Dr. Gilmore has been managing his consulting firm, which he's owner for more than 12 years. His firm has served the COA in the past, as well as the City of New Orleans and many other organizations.

"I am very enthusiastic about Dr. Gilmore joining our team today. His recommendations from past government administrations and his curriculum vitae meet the qualifications I have been seeking to help lead our organization. I have watched Dr. Gilmore serve the people of Baton Rouge and the State of Louisiana for several years, and I know he has a passion for public service and enduring that those most in need have access to the resources they require to live a better quality of life. I know he will service our seniors well," said COA Chief Executive Officer Tasha Clark-Amar.

