Gov. John Bel Edwards appoints Joe McPherson to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed William J. “Joe” McPherson of Woodworth to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC). McPherson, who will serve as an at-large commissioner, is a self-employed business owner and developer and a former Louisiana State Senator.

McPherson, whose term runs until Dec. 12, 2023, will make his first appearance on the board during the commission’s Jan. 4 meeting in Baton Rouge.

McPherson served six full terms as a state senator, including from 1984-96 and 2000-12. During his time in the Louisiana senate, he authored bills several bills for outdoors causes, including the creation of three wildlife management areas. He was honored with the Governor’s Award for conservation achievement in 2005.

He is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive recreational or commercial fishing email and text alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.