70s in December? Christmas Day forecast still uncertain

It has been a dreary day under the clouds with passing pockets of drizzle and temperatures in the 60s. As we head into the evening, the rain potential drops a bit, but it gets replaced with developing fog. By Monday night, expect areas of dense fog for most or all of the WAFB area.

Areas of dense fog will be a problem in the morning too, and while we’re not too concerned about rain for the morning drive, the fog and damp air could still mean some slick streets for the early commute. Plan for morning start on Tuesday in the low 60s for the Red Stick with morning rain chances running 10 percent or less.

Tuesday’s fog maybe be slow to dissipate, especially in those typical fog prone locations. At the same time, rain chances will slowly increase somewhat during the day, although it will be light rain and drizzle. Set rain chances for the afternoon and early evening at about 30 percent, meaning that most WAFB communities will stay mainly dry. Skies will stay cloudy to mostly cloudy into the afternoon, but it gets even warmer, with Tuesday temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s for metro Baton Rouge.

70s? This is December? To borrow a line, “Bah humbug!”

Rain coverage will increase into Wednesday morning followed by clearing during the latter half of Wednesday. Plan for a morning start on Wednesday in the 60s with afternoon highs again in the mid to upper 70s. Set Wednesday morning’s rain chance at about 60 percent, with that number dropping off quickly into midday.

The latest First Alert Forecast says fair to partly cloudy skies for Thursday with a morning start around 50° and afternoon highs once again in the 70s. And yes, even Friday’s forecast calls for another day in the 70s, but rain will be back. Set Friday’s rain chances at about 50/50 for the day.

It gets a little bit cooler for Saturday and Sunday (Christmas Weekend), but it's looking damp too. Our current forecast calls for a high on Saturday in the low 60s and a high on Sunday around 60° with scattered rains for both days.

I want to be honest. Our computer guidance has been all over the board in terms of the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. My confidence for the outlook for these two days is especially low. Most of the long range models have been flip-flopping about what to expect for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, mainly because of the timing and intensity of an anticipated cold front. When it will get here and just how cold the air behind the front will be is still uncertain.

Given the lack of confidence, and in spite of the chatter on social media for the past few days, I think the snow is unlikely for Christmas Day based on the consensus of models. For now, I am expecting a cool and wet day, with lows in the mid to upper 30s and an afternoon high in the upper 40s for Christmas Day. Set precipitation chances at about 40 percent or so. And don’t be betting the farm on any of it!

The bottom line is nobody, and I mean nobody, knows what is going to happen on Christmas Day at this time. We will just have to wait a couple of days to see if the computer models start to come together.

