Dutchtown High School opens new Freshman Academy

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Clayton Drive near Maple Drive not far off Plank Road on Monday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 16.More >>
Extra drive time will be a very good idea this morning – one week until Christmas and dense fog covers the entire state and southern Mississippi.More >>
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy did not mince words when describing the now former federal judge nominee, Matthew Petersen. "He's never been in a courtroom before and no disrespect, but just because you've seen My Cousin Vinny, you're not qualified to be a federal judge," said Kennedy.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.More >>
