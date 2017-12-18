White roommate in smeared body fluids case pleads not guilty

(West Hartford Police Department via AP, File). File-This Nov. 1, 2017, fie photo released by the West Hartford Police Department shows University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu. The former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body f...

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Prosecutors did not file additional charges Monday against 18-year-old Brianna Brochu, of Harwinton.

Representatives of the state NAACP and other civil rights advocates protested again in front of the courthouse, asking the state to add a hate crimes charge.

Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate says she developed throat pain.

Prosecutors say they're still investigating. The case has been continued until Jan. 29.

Brochu left the courthouse without commenting. Her lawyer has said her actions were not racially motivated.

