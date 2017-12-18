Gov. Edwards names members of sexual harassment and discrimination policy task force

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the appointed members of his sexual harassment and discrimination policy task force on Monday.

The seven members of the task force will review current harassment and discrimination policies within every state agency that falls under the executive branch. The task force will also “research and identify the most effective ways to create work environments that are free from any form of harassment or discrimination,” according to governor’s office.

The task force held its first meeting at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Iowa Room of the Claiborne Building in the 1200 block of N. 3rd Street in Baton Rouge.

The task force members are:

Terrence Ginn - deputy commissioner for policy and legislative affairs at the Louisiana Board of Regents

Sandra Schober - deputy director of administrative services for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

Makayla Weber -Harris - staffing assistant division administrator of the Louisiana State Civil Service

Janice Lansing (Chairperson) - chief financial officer of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

Tina Vanichchagorn - deputy executive counsel, Office of the Governor

Suzette Meiske (Vice Chair) - human resources director for the Louisiana Community Technical College System

Dr. Courtland Chaney, Ph.D. - retired faculty, Louisiana State University School of Business

The task force will make specific recommendations before March 1, 2018, to ensure that all state agencies in the executive branch have uniformity of sexual harassment and discrimination policies.

