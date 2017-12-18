Flu vaccine could work as well as last year's shot: study

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.More >>
The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.More >>
People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
