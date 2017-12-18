BRPD: store clerk attacked with hammer during early morning robbery

Authorities say a convenience store clerk is recovering at a local hospital after being attacked during an armed robbery early Monday morning.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely says a male suspect ran into the Circle K in the 3300 block of Flordia Boulevard and attacked the clerk with a hammer. The suspect left with money from the cash register.

The store clerk was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be "okay."

Baton Rouge police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

