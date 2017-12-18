Former BRPD chief Dabadie applies for LSU Police chief opening

Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has applied to be the next police chief for the LSU Police Department.

Dabadie retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department earlier this year.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome campaigned on a promise that she would bring new leadership to the police department and she is currently in the process of hiring a new chief.

Dabadie worked for BRPD for 30 years. His father, also a member of BRPD, was killed in a motorcycle accident while on duty.



LSU announced it would launch a nationwide search for a new chief when former LSUPD Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly resigned last June.



Acting LSU Police Chief Bart Thompson initially said he did not want the permanent job.



“It is important for you to know that I am not eligible, nor am I interested in applying for the position of Chief of Police,” Thompson wrote in a June 11 email to LSUPD staff. “



However, Thompson later changed his mind and has applied for the permanent position.



In a rare move, LSU then removed the long-standing requirement that the university’s chief of police have a college degree, something Thompson does not have.



In doing so, LSU also created a new position called Associate Vice President of Public Safety, which does require a degree. The person who is hired for that position will oversee public safety at all LSU locations in Louisiana.

