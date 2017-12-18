FOUND: Berwick man found after his truck broke down, officer stopped to help

Leita was seen Sunday around 3:00 pm in Donaldsonville, LA asking for directions back to Berwick. (Source: LSP)

UPDATE

According to a family member, Bruno Joseph Leita Jr. was found safe Monday night after a Silver Alert was issued earlier in the day. The man's granddaughter says Leita's truck broke down and the officer who stopped to help recognized him. She says he was found in Carrollton. Officials with Louisiana State Police later confirmed this information, saying the man was located by an officer with the New Orleans Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in St. Mary Parish and is asking for the public's help.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Berwick Police Department. The department is requesting assistance locating Bruno Joseph Leita Jr., 74, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 17.

Leita is a white male with gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 190 pounds, officials say. Leita is traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Tundra truck bearing Louisiana handicapped license plate 411460. A stock photo of the truck is attached to this story.

He was most recently seen in the Kenner/Metairie area as late as 2:15 p.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans, and a dark colored hat.

Leita was previously seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. in Donaldsonville asking for directions back to Berwick, state police say.

His vehicle was then observed at approximately 6:15 p.m. traveling north on US 61 near West Pine Street in Gonzales. Leita was then seen near the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in the Port Hudson area north of Baton Rouge.

Family members confirm Leita suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Leita should immediately contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.

