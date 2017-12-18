At long last: Dearman’s reopens after nearly 2 years

Nearly two years after it was badly damaged and shuttered by fire, Dearman’s will officially reopen for business on Monday in the Bocage Village Shopping Center.

Owner David Van Gelder confirms the restaurant has passed all inspections and received final permits, and says he’d like to be open as soon as Sunday. But he still needs to complete new staff training and isn’t ready to commit to an official opening until Monday—just in time for the kickoff of the two-week holiday season.

Loyal patrons returned to the restaurant on Monday to just a handful of changes. Those include two new menu items—a veggie burger and fried chicken sandwich—such as a few additional tables and a new location for the grill, which has been relocated to the north wall in the back of the restaurant.

Dearman's faithful already began piling into the restaurant on Sunday for their soft opening. There have already been some social media posts.

"Ever cried over a milkshake?" said one post.

For more information on Dearman's, call (225) 924-1391.

